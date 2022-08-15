The East Maitland Griffins and Aberglasslyn Ants joined forces on Saturday to raise more than $5000 for local Invictus Games athletes.
Pulling some scheduling strings the two teams were able to both play their scheduled Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League games at King Edward Park after previous attempts to hold the charity day had been washed out.
In a season hampered by rain and floods and the inability to find venues for training and games, Griffins coach Adam Gardner and Kirsty Robinson from the Ants Ladies League Tag team said it was a great way to finish the regular season.
It was not only a chance to raise funds, but also thank family and friends with kids treated to a jumping castle and to the chance to get up close to the East Maitland fire brigade engine.
Robinson said both teams had links to former and current servicemen and women and it seemed a great cause to get behind.
It was particularly close for the Ants with their coach Cameron Bright a veteran.
The season is over for the Ants who missed out on the B-Grade Ladies League Tag finals.
After a tough start to the season including a neck injury to Griffins player Joe Andrews which required him to be airlifted to Sydney's North Shore Hospital, the season has turned for Easts and they have qualified for the finals and seen Andrews back on his feet and well on the way to recovery.
The Griffins, who finished fifth, meet Budgewoi in the Southern Conference elimination final at Howe Park, Abermain on Saturday from 1.30pm.
West Maitland, who finished second, take on Maitland United (third) in the qualifying final also at Howe Park from 3.15pm.
The winner of the qualifying final meets Hamilton in the major semi final for a spot in the grand final at Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday, September 3.
The loser plays the winner of the elimination final in the cut-throat minor semi-final. The winner of the minor semi-final advances to the preliminary final against the loser of the major semi and a place in the grand final.
