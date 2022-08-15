The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland Griffins and Aberglasslyn Ants raise $5000 for Invictus Games athletes

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:07am, first published August 15 2022 - 10:50pm
The East Maitland Griffins and Aberglasslyn Ants joined forces on Saturday to raise more than $5000 for local Invictus Games athletes.

