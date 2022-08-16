Maitland Mustangs straight into major semi-final after finishing second

The Maitland Mustangs have the weekend off before a major semi-final appointment against either Newcastle Falcons or Sutherland Sharks for a spot in the inaugural NBL1 East grand final.
The Mustangs finished second after beating Manly Sea Eagle 90-84 on Saturday night and backing up with a comprehensive 106-81 win against Illawarra Hawks in front of a packed crowd on Sunday.
Maitland and the top of the table Canberra Gunners are both directly seeded in the semi-finals on the grand final weekend at Hills Basketball Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28.
The Mustangs' all-round strength proved the difference on Sunday against the Hawks who were bravely led by Kiwi Gardner who landed 43 points in an outstanding individual performance.
Maitland had five players shoot in double figures led by big men James Hunter with 24 points and eight rebounds and Matt Gray with 21 and 13, Sharif Watson scored 10 points and collected a game-high 14 rebounds, Daniel Milburn shot 16 and Jay Cole 10.
Mustangs coach Luke Boyle said they knew Gardner would be a dominant force for the Hawks and put in plans to counter his effect.
"Kiwi is always going to score his 30 or 40, he is such a talented player, but as long as we shutdown everyone else we were going to be good.
"We've got 10 guys playing double figures and that's always going to be to our benefit as we can just run teams off the floor. We can keep the pace, we can maintain it and we did it on the weekend.
"We've got five guys coming off our bench who could be in our starting five as well."
Boyle said the team was improving both individually and as a whole each week and was peaking at the right end of the season.
He said the return of Jay Cole to the line-up from overseas and the development of players such as Billy Parsons had further strengthened an already strong and well-functioning line-up
"I think that result made it 13 wins from our last 15 games. It's made a big difference having the new guys and having Coley back is massive for us as he is such a good defensive player and then we've got Bill who goes for 37 in youth league and then drives back from Blacktown and turns up for us too, so it's a bit of a luxury," Boyle said.
Boyle said the support the team had received all year had been tremendous and helped them across the line.
"We've got just such a great supporter base they turn up each week and it's always a pleasure playing in front of them, especially winning," he said.
