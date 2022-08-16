The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Mustangs straight into major semi-final after finishing second

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:17am, first published 4:30am
BIG INFLUENCE: James Hunter led Maitland's soring with 24 points. Picture: Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Mustangs have the weekend off before a major semi-final appointment against either Newcastle Falcons or Sutherland Sharks for a spot in the inaugural NBL1 East grand final.

