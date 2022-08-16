The George Tavern has taken a clear lead on the Maitland netball A-grade ladder after defeating the Maitland Pickers 51-43.
However, with Club Maitland City suffering an unexpected 50-33 loss to RSL Fusion the final make-up of the top four will not be decided until the weekend's double-header rounds of games.
NVY Power Comets beat EMNC Brazen Fitness 44-33 and took advantage of CMC's loss to take fourth spot on for and against percentage.
Both teams head into the final weekend of regular season games on 34 points with the Comets to face top side The George and CMC to play the second-placed Pickers on Saturday, before they come together in Sunday's rescheduled round nine game.
Hills Solicitors beat Customs House 41-28 and find themselves back in contention for a top-two finish sitting third on 36 points, one behind the Pickers.
Hills play Brazen Fitness on Saturday before they meet the Pickers on Sunday in a likely decider on who finishes second.
In the other games on Sunday The George play RSL Fusion and Brazen Fitness meet Customs House in what could be a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
The George moved a step closer to claiming the minor premiership with their win against top-two rival Maitland Pickers.
Both teams have suffered season ending injuries and pregnancies forcing players out of the game.
The Pickers will be without sisters Karlee Grayson and Kelly-Ann Huggins for the remainder of the season and The George will be missing Kate Blanch (torn Achilles) and Deenah Harvey (pregnant).
The Pickers started the best to win the first quarter 10-8, but the second term proved decisive for The George who won it by eight to lead by six at half-time.
The George controlled the game and maintained momentum in the third term to extend their lead by three. The last quarter was evenly contested with The George running out 51-43 winners.
LADDER: 1. The George 40; 2. Maitland Pickers 37; 3. Hills Solicitors 36; 4. NVY Power Comets 34; 5. Club Maitland City 34; 6. RSL Fusion 24; 7. Customs House 17; 8. EMNC Brazen Fitness 15.
