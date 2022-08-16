The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

The George beat Maitland Pickers in top-two battle

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 16 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The George defeated Maitland Pickers in Saturday's top of the table Maitland A-grade netball clash. Picture: Supplied

The George Tavern has taken a clear lead on the Maitland netball A-grade ladder after defeating the Maitland Pickers 51-43.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.