Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Prize 2022 to be drawn on Friday, August 19

Updated August 16 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:11am
Finalists vie for share of $8k in Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Prize

The winner of the 2022 Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Prize Scholarship will walk away $5000 richer when the prize is drawn at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Friday.

