Finalists vie for share of $8k in Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Prize

The winner of the 2022 Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Prize Scholarship will walk away $5000 richer when the prize is drawn at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Friday.
There are 10 finalists in the running for a piece of the $8000 prize pool.
This year's prize has been judged by contemporary artist Kate Rhode, best known for her works with intensely colourful jewellery and sculptural works.
There will be a free event at MRAG on Friday night (August 19) where the community can check out the artworks and celebrate the finalists.
The finalists are Sophie Elinor, Kulka Fahey, Liss Finney, Aksara Harriram, David Lobb, Holly Macdonald, Will Maguire, James Rhodes, Alessia Sakoff and Elliot Watson.
The winner will take home a $5000 cash prize and the runner up $3000, to support their development as young artists.
Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said the scholarship is one of the gallery's most popular projects.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for young artists to showcase their work, and it has provided young artists opportunities to travel and develop since 2005," Dr Bobsien said.
"There's a long list of Brenda Clouten Scholarship alumni out there, making their mark as artists, and we're excited to see ten strong entries again this year.
"Now in its 15th year at MRAG, we pay tribute to former deputy mayor of Maitland Vicki Woods and husband Bruce, who founded the scholarship in memory of their friend Brenda Clouten."
The public is encouraged to attend the free event this Friday, August 19 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bookings are essential and can be made by heading to mait.city/brendaclouten22.
