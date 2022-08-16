A charity dinner raising money for survivors of domestic violence has sold out in a big show of support from the Maitland community.
The Maitland Says No To Domestic Violence dinner, which will raise funds for anti-domestic violence charity Got Your Back Sista (GYBS), sold out a month before the August 26 event.
Event organiser and Maitland local Paige Bush said the support makes her feel proud of the community.
"I think it's amazing that we have a community that wants to make a difference, it says a lot of good things about Maitland and how we do look out for each other in times of need," she said.
Ms Bush has organised the event to raise money for GYBS so they can continue to support women escaping family violence, and also to raise awareness that services for survivors of domestic violence are out there.
It's a cause close to her heart, after leaving an abusive relationship about four years ago.
"I know exactly how victims feel and think, I know how scared and alone they are," she said.
"I definitely know what it feels like, during the time of being in the relationship where you feel isolated, you put a lot of blame and guilt on yourself and it generally feels like things can't get better.
"And I know for a lot of women, you don't know who to speak to about it because I personally was scared that my partner would find out that I was talking about him, and that I would end up in more trouble."
Ms Bush said she wants the event to honour those who have already lost their lives to domestic violence.
"For the people we've lost, I want us to do it for them, to honour them and come together for all the things they're going to miss out on," she said.
"But I also want to do it for the people that are still here and we can still help."
Although the event is sold out, there are still ways the community can get involved.
There is an online raffle for the event with 24 great prizes including a photography session, a stay at the Mercure Newcastle, beauty vouchers and a grazing platter.
Ms Bush said this event is an opportunity to keep the conversation going about domestic violence.
"Everyone says they want change, everyone is furious when someone loses their life, but how many of us actually do something to make a difference," she said.
"We have the power to, whether it's attending an event in your community, sharing a post or standing with a victim, you can do something.
"It's upsetting to see everyone is outraged after a death, but then it slowly goes away until the next victim loses their life."
The dinner is being held at Club Maitland City on Friday, August 26, and tickets are essential.
Ms Bush said the event wouldn't be possible without the help of GYBS and Yvette Cavanagh.
"Got Your Back Sista does amazing work in our community, I'm excited to partner up with them and support them in supporting these vulnerable women and children start over," she said.
To contact Got Your Back Sista, visit their website.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
