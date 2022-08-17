Gillieston Heights resident Joe Dufty has been named a finalist in the 2022 Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship, and could take home a share of the $32,000 prize pool.
The ballet scholarship final will be held at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, August 28, just a couple of days before Joe flies to the United States to start his training at the San Francisco Ballet School.
He is one of eight promising young Australian ballet dancers selected to compete in the final, out of almost 200 entrants.
Joe is joined as a finalist by another Hunter student, Chelsea Potter from Fletcher, as well as reserve finalists Sylas Grimsley from Newcastle and Isabella Crebert from Charlestown.
The full list of finalists are:
This scholarship is widely regarded as the most valuable award in the southern hemisphere.
The winner will receive $3000 in cash plus a $15,000 scholarship sponsored by the estate of the late Leslie Andrews, and an opportunity to take on a short secondment with the Royal Danish Ballet.
The second scholarship winner will receive $2000 cash plus an $8000 scholarship sponsored by the Sydney Eisteddfod Jubilee Fund.
Finalists will take home $1000 each.
Each year, the Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship attracts emerging young ballet dancers aged 16-20 from across Australia and New Zealand.
This prestigious scholarship has been shooting stars into leading ballet companies worldwide for decades, such as Leanne Stojmenov and Adam Bull from The Australian Ballet and Steven McRae and Alexander Campbell from The Royal Ballet.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
