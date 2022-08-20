The Maitland Mercury
Bolwarra farmers' hard yakka and their battle with embankments

By Chas Keys
Updated August 20 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:00pm
The building of embankments to keep floods off farmlands began in earnest on the lower Hunter during the 1870s, though some may have been constructed as early as the 1840s. Farmers banded together, forming 'embankment committees, and in due course there were more than 20 such committees between Oakhampton and Hexham. One was the Bolwarra Embankment Committee which existed under that name in 1888 but was probably founded more than 10 years before - perhaps as early as the 1860s.

