Local derbies to kick off All Age semi-finals

The Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League semi-finals kick off Saturday with a host of Maitland and district teams in action.
Spearheading a big weekend of football is the local derby between West Maitland and Maitland United in the Southern Conference qualifying final at Howe Park from 3.15pm.
Second placed Wests and third placed United will be battling out for a spot against minor premiers Hamilton in following weekend's major semi-final.
The winner of the major semi-final goes straight to the grand final on September 10 at the Lakeside Sporting Complex in Raymond Terrace.
East Maitland Griffins take on Budgewoi in the Southern Conference elimination final at 1.30pm also at Howe Park. The winner of the sudden-death match will face the loser of the qualifying final next week.
Woodberry Warriors are waving the local flag in the A-grade competition. The Warriors, who finished second behind minor premiers Dora Creek, play South Newcastle in the qualifying final at Waratah Oval at 3.45pm.
The elimination final is between Ourimbah and Dudley at the same venue at 1.55pm.
The Maitland Pickers have the first week of the Ladies League Tag A-grade finals off after going through the season undefeated and claiming the minor premiership.
The Pickers will face the winner of the qualifying final between second-placed Central Newcastle and third-placed University of Newcastle in the major semi-final.
The elimination final is between Kotara and Raymond Terrace.
The Northern Conference elimination final is another local derby with Morpeth (fourth) taking on Hinton (fifth) at Mallabula Sporting Complex from 1.15pm.
The qualifying final at the same venue is between Dungog and Gloucester.
The winner will play minor premiers Stroud/Clarence Town for a place in the grand final. The loser plays the winner of the elimination final for a spot in the preliminary final.
Kurri Kurri finished seventh in the B-grade men's competition, while the Abermain Hawks were ninth in C-grade men's.
In B-grade women's tackle, the Abermain Hawks play Dora Creek in the elimination final at Howe Park at 12.05pm on Saturday.
Toukley meet Waratah in the qualifying final. Minor premiers Lakes United have the weekend off.
Maitland United finished sixth just out of finals contention.
In the B-Grade LLT, the four local teams Dungog, Clarence Town, West Maitland and Aberglasslyn finished outside the top five and have finished for the season.
A-grade: Woodberry v South Newcastle, Waratah Oval at 3.45pm.
Southern Conference: East Maitland v Budgewoi, Howe Park, 1.30pm; West Maitland v Maitland United, Howe Park, 3,15pm.
Northern Conference: Morpeth v Hinton, Mallabula Sporting Complex, 1.15pm; Dungog v Gloucester, Mallabula Sporting Complex, 3,15pm
B-grade Women's Tackle: Abermain Hawks v Dora Creek, Howe Park, 12.05pm
