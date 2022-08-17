UPDATE: Pickers' Pat Mata'utia found not guilty free to play in semi-finals

UPDATE:
Maitland Pickers utility forward Pat Mata'utia has been found not guilty of a crusher tackle at a judiciary hearing tonight.
Advertisement
The Pickers had risked challenged a recommended two-game ban on the charge, risking an additional week ban if Mata'utia was found guilty.
Pickers president Frank Lawler said the club had been confident Mata'utia did not have a case to answer and would be found not guilty.
Lawler said the club was delighted that the former Newcastle Knight will be available to play in the Pickers first game of finals when they host the major semi-final at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday, August 27.
The Pickers will face the winner of Saturday's qualifying final between Central Newcastle and Macquarie Scorpions.
PREVIOUSLY
The Maitland Pickers will challenge a charge of a crusher tackle lodged against Pat Mata'utia at the judiciary tonight.
Mata'utia faced a two-match ban on the charge with an early guilty plea and if he is unsuccessful tonight it will be increased to three weeks.
Pickers president Frank Lawler said the club believed it had a strong case to overturn the ban.
Lawler said with the Pickers playing for direct entry into the grand final in their major semi-final a two-week ban could effectively be the end of the season for Matutia
Cessnock will be without captain-coach Harry Siejka in their elimination final against South Newcastle on Sunday after they took an early guilty plea for a one-game suspension.
Siejka made contact with a touch judge, which was labelled as contract conduct by the match review committee, during Cessnock's 12-8 loss to Maitland.
Kurri's Lachlan Hill accepted an early guilty plea and two week ban for a dangerous throw charge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.