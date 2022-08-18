IT'S been more than 20 years since the death of iconic Australian rocker Ted Mulry, but his music continues to resonate.
Aussie pop and rock historian and journalist, Glenn A. Baker, is hosting an evening of music and celebration for the Jump In My Car and Falling In Love Again hit-maker at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on September 5.
Ted Mulry Memories will feature a procession of singers including Peter Cupples (Stylus), Sharon Sims (Flake), Harry Young (Harry Young and Sabbath), Tony Romeril (Autumn), Gary Dixon (Ted Mulry Gang) and Tony Mitchell (Sherbet) as they perform Mulry's many hits and share stories from his illustrious career in the music business, which began in the late '60s.
The show is produced by Sydney's Ron Clayton, who was the Ted Mulry Gang's (TMG) road manager and owns the rights to their name and official merchandise.
Clayton began his career in the music industry in 1968 when he was a roadie for Newcastle band the Velvet Underground (not to be confused with the more famous New York band), which featured founding members of TMG, Herman Kovac and Les Hall.
