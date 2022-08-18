The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Glenn A. Baker to host all-star rock celebration for Ted Mulry at Civic Theatre

By Josh Leeson
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEMORIES: The Ted Mulry Gang in their '70s prime with Maitland's own Les Hall pictured far left..

IT'S been more than 20 years since the death of iconic Australian rocker Ted Mulry, but his music continues to resonate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.