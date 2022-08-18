It's almost the weekend - here's your chance to let off some steam

PICNIC TRAIN
MAITLAND STATION
This Saturday, steam enthusiasts can enjoy riding behind not one but two steam locomotives, as they haul the Barrington Picnic Train on a journey along the beautiful North Coast line from Maitland to Gloucester and back. On Sunday there's another chance to take the North Line journey, this time to Dungog. Visit www.picnictrain.com.au for tickets.
ART PRIZE
MRAG
Be among the first to hear the announcement of the winner and runner up of the 2022 Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Scholarships at Maitland Regional Art Gallery on Friday night. The exhibition will show off current work from the 10 selected finalists. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/brenda-clouten-opening-event.
HERITAGE WALK
MORPETH
Drop into Morpeth this weekend and set foot along the reinvigorated Morpeth Heritage Walk. After downloading the Maitland Walks app, head to Illalaung Park to start your tour. Maps are also available from the Maitland Visitor Information Centre or can be downloaded from www.mymaitland.com.au.
COFFEE BUZZ
MAITLAND
In need of another coffee fix now that Aroma Festival has been and gone? The Coffee Buzz itinerary highlights some of the best cafes in Maitland and surrounds to get your caffeine fix. Check out www.mymaitland.com.au/itinerary/coffee-buzz.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Learn about a number of audacious escape attempts during a visit to Maitland Gaol this Sunday. The gaol's guided Escapes Tour recounts a number of attempted and successful escapes, including the efforts of the 'magnificent seven', who orchestrated the last known successful escape in 1977. Book your tickets at www.maitlandgaol.com.au/tickets.
