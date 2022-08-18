The Maitland Mercury
What's on

It's almost the weekend - here's your chance to let off some steam

Updated August 18 2022 - 3:45am, first published 3:10am
SCENIC: There are two chances to catch the picnic train from Maitland station this weekend as it chugs to Gloucester and Dungog.

PICNIC TRAIN

