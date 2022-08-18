A new project is underway to build affordable accommodation for patients, carers and families close to the new Maitland Hospital.
The multi-million dollar initiative, called Maitland HealthStays, is a combined effort of the Rotary Clubs of Maitland.
Advertisement
Maitland HealthStays will initially have 20 hotel-style rooms within walking distance to Maitland Hospital at Metford and is estimated to cost between $5 million and $6 million.
Director of Maitland HealthStays, Trevor Lynch said the project is designed to support anybody who comes to the 'Maitland health precinct' - whether they're using the public hospital, GenesisCare or Icon cancer centres or the private hospital.
In other news:
The Rotary Clubs of Maitland are very excited about the ambitious project, and Mr Lynch said the most exciting part is the need.
"The new hospital and other medical providers in the area do not have any overnight accommodation for outpatients who might need to stay for treatment or for their loved ones and carers," he said.
"Some may require accommodation for one night or for ongoing daily treatment such as chemotherapy and need an extended stay over several weeks."
The Maitland Sunrise, Maitland, Green Hills and East Maitland Rotary clubs have combined with other local volunteers on the project, which Mr Lynch said will provide "affordable, financially self-sustaining, quality accommodation in a caring environment for patients and their carers from outside the Maitland LGA".
Maitland HealthStays has set up its initial committee, registered as a charity and registered for deductible gift recipient status.
Now, they are on the search for some suitable land within walking distance to the Maitland Hospital.
"It's important that it's close," Mr Lynch said.
"It becomes ongoing, several times a day if you're visiting someone who's in hospital."
Similar accommodation has been built across the state by other clubs, such as Rotary Lodge Port Macquarie, Dubbo Macquarie HomeStay and Lilier Lodge Wagga Wagga.
Mr Lynch said these other affordable accommodation providers have been a helpful resource for Maitland HealthStays, and the Rotary Clubs of Maitland have already provided donations.
"Everybody we've spoken to really is supportive," he said.
"This is a large, ambitious project that will not only provide support for patients and carers who need accommodation at the hospital at a difficult time in their lives, but will be a quality example of local Rotarians and the Maitland community serving people in need."
Advertisement
Mr Lynch said rooms at similar accommodation providers in other towns usually have accessible bathrooms, kitchenettes with microwaves and fridges, and common areas to connect with others.
"The fact that they can talk to other people and get a little bit of moral support from others is a significant factor in what these places do," he said.
The Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise is hosting a trivia night on Saturday, September 3 at Telarah Bowling Club to raise money for Maitland HealthStays.
To book a seat, visit www.trybooking.com/CAWUC.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.