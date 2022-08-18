Descendants of Mary Ann Richards gathered on Monday to give her the memorial she deserved but never had, exactly one century on from her death.
It was a chance for the family to honour the matriarch who ended up having 180 descendants, and raise a toast at her newly found grave site.
Mary Ann died on August 15, 1922 with dementia and heart failure in Surry Hills, and was buried at Campbells Hill Cemetery, Telarah on August 16.
A deserted wife, it is believed she was buried in Telarah as her son and daughter-in-law were living nearby in Greta at the time, and likely intended to be buried there themselves.
She never had a memorial service and was buried in an unmarked grave.
Mary Ann's great, great, great grandson Daniel Skeffington realised the centenery of her death was coming up while continuing on his mother's research into their family history.
"This woman's life has been unrecognised for 100 years, lying at rest alone without loved ones nearby, but we are now proud to acknowledge her," he said.
Mr Skeffington believes it's likely her death and grave sight went unmarked because times were tough.
Up until recently the family didn't know where Mary Ann's burial plot was, only that she was in the Catholic section.
Mr Skeffington applied to Maitland City Council to put a general plaque in the Catholic section of Campbells Hill Cemetery.
"To my amazement, the council officers investigated and found her exact resting place," he said.
"I am deeply indebted to these fantastic ladies for their assistance and care, in particular Melanie Carter, coordinator information management."
A headstone has been ordered to permanently mark Mary Ann's grave site.
Mr Skeffington believes since Mary Ann's daughter-in-law was the informant on her death certificate, and was buried near her and not in Sydney, that she must have been with her when she passed.
"She died virtually alone, in a home in Bourke Street in Surry Hills, she had been deserted by her husband, my great, great, great grandfather," he said.
She's a link to our history- Daniel Skeffington
"She died with dementia and heart failure on her death certificate, so her daughter-in-law was with her because the next day she had arrived here, so it happened quickly.
"So at least I'd take some comfort in the fact that she had somebody around."
Mr Skeffington said it's interesting to think about all the things Mary Ann would have lived through and experienced, such as World War I, the early years of motor cars, or hearing about the Titanic sinking.
"She's a link to our history," he said.
Mary Ann Richards, nee Jones was born in Ireland about 1840, and married James Henry Richards in England when she was about 20-years-old.
The couple immigrated to Australia and arrived on July 10, 1876 on board the ship Lightening with two daughters in tow.
They settled in Moonta Mines, South Australia where James was a miner, and eventually moved to Greta, New South Wales.
Little is known of their life. Mary Ann ended up having nine children; William, Rosanna, Owen, James, Thomas, Elizabeth, Anna, Sydney and Annie.
Mary Ann has no other family members in the Campbells Hill Cemetery.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
