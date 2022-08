Text messages, emails and other notifications that say your account has been suspended may seem like they require urgent action but in reality, they could be a scam.

Phishing texts such as these aim to create a sense of urgency that encourages you to act quickly, according to Scamwatch.



In reality, the link is a scam designed to steal your card and banking information.



If you're concerned, log into your account as normal or contact your account organisation directly.