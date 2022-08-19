Farewell Dorothy Crouch - Maitland has lost a true champion

Never one to leave a stone unturned, long-time Maitland swim coach Dorothy Crouch had her funeral organised - right down to the hymns she wanted and the photos to be printed in her funeral booklet.
Dorothy Maurene Crouch OAM passed in hospital on Tuesday, August 16, after a brief illness.
She was aged 90.
The woman, who taught hundreds, if not thousands of Maitland kids how to swim, has left an indelible mark on the city for her service and dedication to sport and the community in general.
In fact so determined was she to have all children taught swimming, Dorothy and friend Betty Higgs took a number of Gresford kids through their paces in the local river because they didn't have access to a pool.
In true Dorothy style she penned her life history just to make things a little easier for son Ian before she said her final goodbyes.
Dorothy also requested that no dark clothing or suits be worn to her send off because her farewell is to be a celebration of life not a day of mourning.
"Her wish is that you do not grieve for her but think of all the good times and celebrate her life," son Ian said.
Dorothy was born at East Maitland at Nurse Hank's Maternity Hospital to Jim and Myrtle Cook on February 24, 1932.
She was their only child. Jim was a respected bricklayer who later became a contractor and built many well known buildings across the Lower Hunter. Tocal, Newcastle TAFE and many churches were some of his great achievements.
Besides helping with the books in his business, Myrtle was a first class homemaker. They were a very close and happy family with both Jim and Myrtle doting on Dorothy.
Dorothy who lived most of her life in East Maitland was educated at East Maitland Public School and later at Maitland Girls' High School.
One of her proudest moments was to be elected as Captain of McKenzie house at High school. She did well in swimming at school, winning two championships at the Combined Schools carnival in Sydney. She enjoyed all sports playing tennis, hockey, basketball and softball for the school. Unfortunately Dorothy was forced to leave school at the end of fourth year due to her mother's illness.
Dorothy became a telephonist at the Maitland Post office after leaving school, (even though this was not the career she had envisaged) and stayed in this position until she was married. She became a monitor and was a member of a very successful team of telephonists who participated on state wide quiz competitions.
In 1954 Dorothy became engaged to Claude Crouch of Paterson and in 1956 they were married in St Peter's Anglican Church, East Maitland by Canon Milton Williams, who was her Mother's cousin. After 11 years they were blessed with the birth of their only child lan James who gave them immense happiness and pride. In 1992 lan married Suzanne Picknell who became the daughter they never had. Their grandson Andrew James was born in 1998.
Unfortunately Claude died from an uncommon form of cancer in June 2002 and this really shattered Dorothy as they had been married for 45 years.
After Claude and Dorothy became engaged Claude's father quickly introduced her to the account books at the family's service station business in Paterson (HH Crouch) and in no time she was doing the garage accounts and continued with this chore until the garage was sold in 1992.
She soon became familiar with the petrol bowsers and the oil cans. This gave her contact with their clients and Dorothy so enjoyed the friendship of the country people. She retained this friendship with many of them even after they retired.
Dorothy and Claude carried on the family business , when Claude's two brothers retired, a business which had been in the family since 1924. Dorothy enjoyed those years working with Claude and enjoyed the contact with their clients who came from all over the Paterson and Upper Allyn District.
She had great rapport with the children who always knew who to see if they had raffle tickets to sell. They also remembered to tell her when they had a birthday as this meant a can of cordial. The college students always knew where to come for a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit particularly when they were having a bout of home sickness. She still kept in touch with two of the families up until her death.
Dorothy learnt to swim at Coal Point when she was four years old while on holidays with her grandparents and uncle, aunt and cousin.
At the age of eleven she joined the Maitland Swimming Club and quickly became a proficient freestyle and backstroke swimmer competing in her first Country Championships at Maitland when she was 12 years old. When butterfly was first introduced she quickly adapted to this, competing and medalling at district, country and State championships In all strokes.
At 17, she became a committee member of the club and at 18 served five years as club secretary. In 1964 she again took up the reins in this position for another three years. During this time she was also organising secretary for the committee conducting the country championships at Maitland. She became a Justice of the Peace at that time.
The club suffered a shortage of coaches in 1950 and Dorothy stepped in to fill the breach. She hung up her stopwatch many years later and finished her career as a silver level coach. Dorothy coached many swimmers to national, State, country and district level, but possibly her biggest thrill was when accompanied Glen Rose to the International Special Olympic Games in Indiana, USA in 1987 when he won two gold and a silver medal. Dorothy was assistant coach to the swimming team.
In 1980 Dorothy was honoured with two very special awards. She was named Maitland Citizen of the year for her service to the City of Maitland. Lyn Shafer was the instigator of this award and in the same year John Wadell principal of the Worrimi Juvenile Detention Centre at Broadmeadow nominated her for the "Quiet Achievers award given by the Rostrum Club of NSW.
In 1995 she was awarded the OAM for her service to swimming as a teacher and a coach. This was awarded to her on the Queen's Birthday which made it very special to her as she was a "Royalist" through and through.
In 2000 for her contribution to the sport of swimming Dorothy was awarded the Australian Sports Medal. She was a qualified referee and over the years officiated at State, country and district carnivals. She was also responsible for organising the officials for the Newcastle School Zone and Regional meets.
Swimming was not Dorothy's only love. When lan commenced school at East Maitland Primary (Dorothy's old school) she became active in the mother's club becoming president and then followed this position into the primary P & C and the Maitland High P & C.
Dorothy was a member of the High School Centenary Committee and then joined the fight to retain the name of Maitland High School when it became co-ed. For her work and loyalty she was made an Honorary Old Boy of the school, a position she accepted with pride Dorothy was also invited to be a citizen representative on the School Council at East Maitland Primary, a position she filled for eight years.
She was always most happy when working with or for children as she said that children are so natural and honest with no airs and graces. She said that to work with and for children was important as they are our future.
Dorothy was a blood donor from the age of 18 and gave more than 150 donations of blood until she was forced to stop after complications when she had knee surgery.
Dorothy led a full and fruitful life. She had many friends from all walks of life, enjoyed life to the fullest but was always happiest when with her family. She always believed that if you couldn't do a good turn for someone then there was no purpose in being here.
Dorothy will be farewelled at St Peter's Anglican Church East Maitland on Thursday, August 25 at 1pm.
