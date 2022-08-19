The Maitland Mercury
Edwin Miller was homeless until community housing provider Home in Place saved the day

Updated August 20 2022 - 3:53am, first published August 19 2022 - 10:30pm
Watch: Edwin Miller's new chapter after being left homeless

The thought of being homeless at any age is distressing, but it's magnified immensely when you're at the age of 70.

