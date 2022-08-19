From floods to a fart joke and a leagues club refurb - here's a weekly wrap from The Merc

It's been a big week in news for the Maitland area this week and if you're not a subscriber, here's what you missed.
In court and crime: Police appealed for witnesses to an assault to come forward, the mother of murdered Metford woman Emerald Wardle spoke out in a victim's impact statement and a man was jailed after a violent outburst at Maitland Hospital.
In community news: Maitland lost a legend this week in long time swimming stalwart Dorothy Crouch, the Postie Bike Grand Prix returns, the area's Rotary Clubs are joining forces to raise $5m for the construction of accommodation for Maitland Hospital patients and families and construction has started on 76 apartments in High Street, Maitland.
In history: Chas Keys explains how the levee system was started by our Maitland forefathers in Pt 2 of his special series, a family's search for the final resting place of a relative ends 100 years on and we take a look at underground Maitland in Flashback Friday.
In other news: Read the story about a retired cop who saved the life of a man trapped in a burning car, Maitland Leagues Club gets a refurb, a wrap up of Aroma and how an episode of Bluey has been banned because of a fart joke.
In sport: It's footie finals time and we've got it all covered.
