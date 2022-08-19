Zach Thomas is back as Maitland Magpies try to defend top spot

Maitland have regained back-line enforcer Zach Thomas from suspension, and a trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners, for their crucial clash with Newcastle Olympic on Sunday at Darling Street Oval.
The Magpies have been without Thomas for their past two and a half games after he was booked twice before halftime against Charlestown on July 27. It was his second red card of the season, meaning he copped a two-game ban.
Despite the loss of the towering centre-back, Maitland held Azzurri to a 1-1 draw before beating Lake Macquarie 4-0 and then-leaders Broadmeadow 3-2 to rise to top spot in the NPL.
While sidelined, Thomas took up an invitation to trial with the Mariners but Maitland coach Michael Bolch said he would be available for the club on Sunday.
"He was back at training last night, which was the first time he's been there in two weeks, and he said he's right to play this weekend," Bolch said on Friday.
"He's one of if not the best centre-back in the comp so to get him back, especially after what we did last weekend, is a good headache to have. I thought all the boys who played in the back-line last week were outstanding."
James Thompson was the hero last week against Magic, scoring twice, including the 96th-minute winner, after Maitland's No.1 striker Braedyn Crowley came off in the 65th minute with hamstring trouble.
Crowley, though, was set to back up and look to build on his league-best tally of 23 goals for the year. He scored a first-half hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Olympic in May.
"He's trained both nights," Bolch said. "It was more tightness last week. The ground was muddy and slippery and it was more of a precaution. But he's had physio and dry needling, and you can't hold him down."
Maitland (36 points) lead the NPL from Broadmeadow (35), Lambton Jaffas (34) and Charlestown (33). The Magpies have a game in hand over Magic and Charlestown but face three desperate sides - fifth-placed Olympic (28), Edgeworth (26) and Jaffas - to finish.
Bolch expected another test against Olympic, who struck late for a 1-1 draw with Jaffas last week.
"They do all right in the front third," he said. "I think they did really well against Jaffas last week and on the stats they had eight shots on target to two.
"We beat them 4-2 in the first round but I would say they were the better side that day. We just had four chances and scored four goals.
"We're not going there under any illusions. They are playing grand finals every week, trying to get fifth spot, so every game we've got is going to be a test. Olympic and Edgy are fighting for fifth spot and Jaffas are fighting for the premiership, so we need to turn up every game."
Olympic have two games to play and finish against Weston (23). They appear in a battle with Valentine (28), who have two games remaining and are away to Charlestown on Sunday, and Edgeworth (26) for fifth spot.
Edgeworth take on Cooks Hill (15) on Saturday night (6.30pm) at Fearnley Dawes Athletic Field, before finishing with matches against Maitland and Valentine.
Also on Sunday, Jaffas host second-last Adamstown (8) and Weston welcome bottom side Lake Macquarie (7).
All Sunday games start at 2pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
