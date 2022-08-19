The Maitland Mercury
Zach Thomas is back as Maitland Magpies try to defend top spot

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 19 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:26pm
MAJOR KICK: Zach Thomas returns from suspension and a Central Coast trial to boost Maitland against Newcastle Olympic on Sunday. Picture: Marina Neil

Maitland have regained back-line enforcer Zach Thomas from suspension, and a trial with A-League club Central Coast Mariners, for their crucial clash with Newcastle Olympic on Sunday at Darling Street Oval.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

