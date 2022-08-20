Comets and Club Maitland City play for last spot in semi-finals

Club Maitland City and NVY Power Comets will meet in the final game of the regular season today to decide the last spot in the Maitland netball A-grade semi-finals.
While The George, Maitland Pickers and Hills Solicitors have all booked their places in the top four they are all in crucial games to decide finishing order.
The George face an in-form RSL Fusion to claim the minor premiership, while the Pickers and Hills face each other in a game to decide second and third.
On Saturday, The George started stronger against Comets and were able run out 37-27 winners despite a strong second-half by the Coalfields youngsters.
On the adjoining court, the Pickers won a 36-33 thriller against CMC.
The result brought cheers from not only the Pickers and their fans, but from the Comets whose chances of semi-final action were kept alive by the result.
Hills Solicitors will finish no worse than third after surviving an all-mighty scare against EMNC Brazen Fitness winning by the barest of margins 43-42.
In the other match on Saturday, RSL Fusion's shooters were again on target in their side's 53-39 win against Customs House.
