Locals qualify for Million Dollar Chase semi-finals

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 21 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:08pm
Fantastic Raven with April Mackay

Richmond Vale trainer Jason Mackay and Fern Bay's Ron Asquith secured Million Dollar Chase semi-final runners when Fantastic Raven and Scramjet finished one-two in the regional final (515m) at The Gardens on Saturday night.

