Michael Formosa does it again at Menangle as Heavenly Holly breaks duck

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 21 2022 - 10:10pm
Michael Formosa takes Heavenly Holly to victory. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Michael Formosa will look to the Breeders Challenge with Heavenly Holly after the mare made it back-to-back breakthroughs at Menangle for the Ellalong trainer-driver on Saturday night.

