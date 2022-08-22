The Maitland Mercury

Size doesn't matter when it comes to screen time

Updated August 22 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Size doesn't matter when it comes to screen time

Do you ever have the feeling you're glued to your screens?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.