Maitland's top-four aspirations took a direct hit while Warners Bay were again untroubled as they closed in on the NPLW Northern NSW premiership with a comfortable 3-0 win against Charlestown in round 19 over the weekend.
The fifth-placed Magpies needed to beat sixth-placed Adamstown at Cooks Square Park on Saturday but instead were thumped 6-0. The result left them on 28 points and four behind Charlestown, who stayed on 32 points and slipped to fourth after a 3-0 loss to the Panthers at Allen Davis Field on Sunday.
Advertisement
Maitland coach David Walker conceded their finals chances appeared over with two games to play, including the high-flying competition leaders Warners Bay next.
"It was just a very complacent and unenergetic performance, particularly in the first half," Walker said.
"Everything we spoke about in terms of moving the ball quickly because Adamstown press frenetically we just didn't do.
"We had three players who were excellent - the two Sophies [Stapleford and Jones] and Ainsley [Childs] played their hearts out - but three is not enough.
"That will pretty much leave us in fifth spot, unless Olympic lose all of their games. We've still got to play Warners Bay next week, then New Lambton, and based on today Warners Bay won't be a pretty result if they choose to play like again."
Kimmy Trappett scored twice for Rosebud and goals also went to Ellen Hughes, Leia Puxty, Lana Kearney and Mia Bales.
Azzurri's result with the Panthers was their closest in three exchanges this year and a much more respectable scoreline than the 10-1 demolition in round two and 6-1 loss in the first round.
The visitors led 2-0 at half-time. Tara Andrews scored in the sixth minute from outside the 18-yard box after teammate Lauren Allan's defensive pressure forced Azzurri to cough up the ball deep in their territory. Cassidy Davis made it 2-0 in the 24th when she brought the ball down with her chest off a corner and volleyed into the net.
Panthers goalkeeper Ally Boertje made a diving save to deny Azzurri's Courtney Anderson in the 59th then Lauren Allan extended Warners Bay's lead with a long-range shot into the top right corner of the net in the 69th.
The win moved the competition pace-setters to 49 points with two games to play.
Second-placed Broadmeadow (46 points) beat winless New Lambton 15-0 win at Magic Park on Saturday. Rhali Dobson scored five, Kirstyn Antoni four and Lucy Jerram, Chelsea Lucas and Jordan Evans all two.
Alesha Clifford produced a hat-trick and Keea Parrish, Sophie Walmsley and Tori Johnson also scored as Olympic (33) beat Mid Coast 6-0 at Darling Street Oval on Saturday.
Azzurri and Olympic both have three games left in the regular season while all other teams have two.
Points: Warners Bay 49, Magic 46, Olympic 33, Azzurri 32, Maitland 28, Adamstown 23, Mid Coast 10, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.