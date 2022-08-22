A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to causing the crash that killed 17-year-old Knights' junior Elijah Faalua when his car hit a concrete bollard in the Hunter Economic Zone last year.
The teenager, now 18, who cannot be identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the crash, had pleaded not guilty and was expected to face a hearing in Cessnock Children's Court on Monday.
Advertisement
But the teenager, who is represented by solicitor James Janke, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death after the DPP agreed to withdraw a number of other charges.
He will be sentenced in October, when the court will hear victim impact statements from members of Elijah's family.
The teenage driver was arrested in August last year after an investigation by the Hunter Crash Investigation Unit.
But 16 months on the bollards still stand on the long stretch of road, except now are adorned with a sticker saying: "Faalua. Forever 17".
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.