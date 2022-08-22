Mad Bitches - a show about the ultimate gender equity tantrum

The Bitches are back!
This year Australia's most eccentric cabaret show returns to the Hunter as part of the New Annual festival.
A smart, funny, sexy and slightly deranged celebration of female creativity, Mad Bitches Inc. sold out at last year's Newcastle and Maitland Fringe Festivals, where it also received Best Show nominations.
Mad Bitches Inc: Smart Girls Gone Bad stars an amazing range of female bunny boilers.
Clap like a manic seal for singer songwriter Kay Proudlove. Marvel at rising stars Alice Birbara and Audrey Blyde in a riveting new play by Fiona Leonard of Germany's Blue Goat Theatre.
You'll want to get a Lou Chapman tattoo somewhere inaccessible on your body once you've seen this award-winning Newcastle actor strut her stuff.
Poets Dawn Laird, Paris Rosemont and Meg Dunn will have you on the edge of your seat, while emerging playwright Meg O'Hara will make you fall right off it.
Olivia Ruggerio will use puppets to playfully unveil the mysteries of dating apps, as performers Christina Robberds, Brooke King and Tony Jozef use a Hoover to create High Art.
Meanwhile, the barely controlled pyromaniac, Wolf Ifritah, will be setting fire to things outside the theatre.
As the ultimate gender equity tantrum, Mad Bitches Inc: Smart Girls Gone Bad is proudly supported by City of Newcastle.
Mad Bitches Inc. is produced by Maitland's Helen Hopcroft, who fronts an art rock band called The Majishans and once spent a year dressed as Marie Antoinette.
Link to ticket sales: https://www.newannual.com/explore/events/smart-girls
Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/2I9jxPWfF
What: A smart, audacious and bloody funny female fronted cabaret show that includes cabaret, theatre and performance poetry. With a revolving cast of wildcards, Mad Bitches shows are slightly different each night.
Where: The Royal Exchange Salon Theatre, 34 Bolton Street, Newcastle
When: Thursday September 29 9pm, Friday September 30 9pm, Saturday October 1 9pm, Sunday October 2 5pm
Who: Mad Bitches Inc. is curated by Helen Hopcroft and features acclaimed singer/songwriter Kay Proudlove; award winning Newcastle actor, Lou Chapman; cabaret artist Olivia Ruggerio; Sydney-based rising stars Alice Birbara and Audrey Blyde star in Fiona Leonard's new play, Seeds in Your Pocket; fire dancer Wolf Ifritah; poets Dawn Laird, Meg Dunn and Paris Rosemont; emerging playwright Meg O'Hara; performers Christina Robberds, Brooke King and Tony Jozef; Joerg Lehmann as the official Mad Bitches Inc. photographer; with Helen Hopcroft in her Marie Antoinette persona as MC.
Why: a slightly unhinged yet deeply felt gender equity tantrum that celebrates the creativity of female artists. For all media enquires, please contact Helen Hopcroft 0408 637 404 or hhopcroft@hotmail.com
