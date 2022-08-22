Mad Bitches - a show about the ultimate gender equity tantrum

Who: Mad Bitches Inc. is curated by Helen Hopcroft and features acclaimed singer/songwriter Kay Proudlove; award winning Newcastle actor, Lou Chapman; cabaret artist Olivia Ruggerio; Sydney-based rising stars Alice Birbara and Audrey Blyde star in Fiona Leonard's new play, Seeds in Your Pocket; fire dancer Wolf Ifritah; poets Dawn Laird, Meg Dunn and Paris Rosemont; emerging playwright Meg O'Hara; performers Christina Robberds, Brooke King and Tony Jozef; Joerg Lehmann as the official Mad Bitches Inc. photographer; with Helen Hopcroft in her Marie Antoinette persona as MC.