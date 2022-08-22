The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks book spot in semi-finals with bonus point win

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:36am, first published 6:38am
Maitland Blacks wick Aiden Procopis will be tested by medical staff at training on Tuesday night after receiving a knock to his should.

The Maitland Blacks will be part of Hunter Rugby's first final series since 2019 after booking their spot with a 55-7 bonus-point win against Southern Beaches on Saturday.

