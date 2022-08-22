Maitland Blacks book spot in semi-finals with bonus point win

The Maitland Blacks will be part of Hunter Rugby's first final series since 2019 after booking their spot with a 55-7 bonus-point win against Southern Beaches on Saturday.
Irrespective of results in Saturday's final-round game at Marcellin Park against equal top side Merewether Carlton the Blacks will finish either third or fourth.
Maitland are fourth on 44 points, one point behind third-placed Wanderers who ended Nelson Bay's push for a semi-finals pot with 41-22 win at the Bay.
Merewether are equal on 52 points with Hamilton who host Nelson Bay in their final round match-up.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said the team returned to the type of running rugby which at its best was the equal of any team in the competition.
Cunningham said the Merewether clash was an ideal hard hit-out before the opening game of the semi-finals in the elimination final against Wanderers.
"We get a gauge of where we are at against Merewether and then we've got Wanderers who are one win apiece with," he said.
"I certainly know we've got the personnel to do that, it just all needs to come together.
"The boys know we are playing for keeps now, we'll use the next fortnight to start to prepare and get things where we want them so we are all systems go for the finals.
"Even with the injuries we've got, I'm still very confident in the squad and the players we've got available.
"The players we have available are all willing to roll up their sleeves and that's what you need come semi-final time.
"You do want those X-factor players, but a lot of time it is that grit and determination that gets you the result in a semi-final or grand final and we've got that in spades through all our grades.
"I still have plenty of confidence we can go deep into the finals for sure."
The Blacks are not expecting any players from their long-term injury list to be back this week and are unsure of whether any will be available for the semi-finals.
"We got a couple of injuries out of the weekend as well, Aiden Procopis the winger got a knock on the shoulder so we just need to see what the medical guys say about him tomorrow night," Cunningham said.
Procopis and Caileb Gerrard both scored doubles on Saturday with Harry Chapman, Justis Gerrard, Nathan Pilii and Dane Corben getting one each.
Corben continued his fine form with the boot kicking six conversions and a penalty goal in the eight try to one win.
