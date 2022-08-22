Train delays as rail workers plan to suspend services Tuesday

NSW RTBU rail workers will suspend train services Tuesday between 10 am and 4 pm on the Newcastle line as part of ongoing industrial action in a fight to improve passenger safety across the network and a fair enterprise agreement.
The union has raised safety concerns with a $2.8 billion intercity train fleet, and announced last week that train crews would also only operate on trains that met "maintenance centre minimum standards".
A number of rail lines are expected to be impacted, including services between Newcastle and Sydney's Central Station.
RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said the NSW Government can end the dispute by simply committing to fulfil the basic requirement of government and deliver safe trains for commuters and fair wages and conditions for workers.
He said planned strike action on Tuesday and Thursday will unfortunately still be going ahead, given the state government is still yet to commit, without any doubt, that it will fix its serious rail safety issues.
"As with previous strike actions, Tuesday and Thursday's actions have been designed to cause a headache for management, but still allow commuter services to run," he said.
"Our fight is never with commuters - it's with management and the government.
"We're doing this because we can't allow commuters to get on unsafe trains, and that's something we simply can't back down on."
Hunter Workers will stand behind the rail staff, arguing the state government has left the public "exposed" and workers with no other choice by "refusing to negotiate in good faith".
Hunter Workers' Secretary Leigh Shears said that by refusing to negotiate in good faith, the NSW Liberal government has left the general public exposed, leaving rail workers with no choice but to continue the action.
Hunter Workers supports RTBU members in their struggle and condemns the NSW government for digging their heels in negotiations.
Since the previous enterprise agreement expired last May, the NSW government has undertaken an aggressive campaign to reduce the conditions of workers as well as blaming the union for disruptions intentionally caused by the Government.
"The NSW Liberal government could easily put an end to these disruptions by coming to the table and listening to the legitimate concerns of rail workers, but they"re more concerned with smearing the RTBU"s reputation than the safety of commuters and the wellbeing of public sector workers.
"Transport workers put their lives on the line working through the pandemic and play a vital role in the functioning of our society every single day. Public safety should be the NSW government"s top priority while adequately consulting workers on safety and suitable renumeration and conditions.
Hunter Workers, formerly known as Newcastle Trades Hall Council, has represented working people in the Hunter Valley for over 150 years since the early days of mining coal and the establishment of mining lodges across the Hunter Valley.
Hunter Workers has campaigned to improve the lives, wage, working conditions and social services for all workers and their families within these communities.
