Train delays as rail workers plan to suspend services Tuesday

Updated August 22 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:50am
NSW RTBU rail workers will suspend train services Tuesday between 10 am and 4 pm on the Newcastle line as part of ongoing industrial action in a fight to improve passenger safety across the network and a fair enterprise agreement.

