Man arrested after pursuit, alleged attempted carjacking in Maitland

A man has been arrested following a pursuit and alleged attempted carjacking in Maitland on Monday.
About 11.30am today (Monday, August 22), police were called to O'Hearn Street, Tenambit, following reports of a brawl.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and located a 36-year-old man allegedly armed with a metal pole, who immediately left the location in a white Holden Commodore Statesman.
Police initiated a pursuit, during which the man's vehicle collided with a caged police vehicle. The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
A short time later, police were called to Melbourne Street, East Maitland, where the man had allegedly attempted to carjack two vehicles while armed with a weapon.
Following inquiries, about 11.50am the man was located in a unit on Newcastle Street, Maitland.
The man was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he is expected to be charged.
Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV of this incident are urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.
