Man charged after pursuit, alleged attempted carjacking in Maitland

A man will appear in court today charged following a pursuit and alleged attempted carjacking in the state's Hunter Region.
About 11.30am yesterday (Monday, August 22), police were called to O'Hearn Street, Tenambit, following reports of a brawl.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and located a man allegedly armed with a speargun, who immediately fled a Holden Commodore.
Police initiated a pursuit, during which the Holden collided with a caged police vehicle. The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.
A short time later, police were called to Melbourne Street, East Maitland, after the Holden reportedly lost control and the man allegedly attempted to carjack two vehicles while armed with a weapon.
Following inquiries, the vehicle was located parked at the rear of a unit block on Newcastle Street.
Offices forced entry to a unit and arrested the 36-year-old man.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with affray, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, and two counts of aggravated assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle - armed with weapon.
The East Maitland man was refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court today (Tuesday, August 23).
