Batten down the hatches - the weather's going to get a little wild

Weatherzone's forecast for Maitland on Tuesday is for partly cloudy cloudy conditions with a very high (near 100%) chance of rain, most likely from late this morning. Snow is expected to fall above 800 metres during the late afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon, possibly severe. Winds N/NW 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 to 40 km/h in the morning then turning W/SW 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 16 and 22.

