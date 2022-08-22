Batten down the hatches - the weather's going to get a little wild

Maitland and the Hunter are set to cop a final wintery blast with large hail, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms forecast to hit the region on Tuesday (August 23).
The NSW SES is encouraging residents to be aware of the risk of possibly severe thunderstorms which are predicted late Tuesday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast: "The chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning, possibly severe with damaging winds and large hail".
The SES has warned of the unpredictability of thunderstorms and said in a Facebook post that the likelihood of moderate isolated falls, damaging winds and large hail (greater than 2cm) exists across the region.
What does this mean?
It means that now would be a sensible time to take measures to prepare for severe weather;
If you require SES assistance please call 132 500. If your emergency is life-threatening dial 000 immediately.
Weatherzone's forecast for Maitland on Tuesday is for partly cloudy cloudy conditions with a very high (near 100%) chance of rain, most likely from late this morning. Snow is expected to fall above 800 metres during the late afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the late morning and afternoon, possibly severe. Winds N/NW 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 to 40 km/h in the morning then turning W/SW 25 to 35 km/h in the early afternoon. Daytime maximum temperatures between 16 and 22.
Weatherzone reports that a strong cold front is currently crossing southeastern Australia and is forecast to bring damaging winds, heavy rain and some of the lowest snow so far this year.
The front will continue to move towards the northeast over the next 24 to 48 hours, crossing TAS, VIC, SA and southern NSW on Monday and then the rest of NSW, the ACT and southern QLD on Tuesday.
Weatherzone reports that the strongest winds are likely to occur ahead of and with the cold front, with damaging gusts likely over mountainous areas in northeast VIC and southern NSW on Monday into early Tuesday morning. Gusty southerly winds will also spread up the coast and ranges in NSW on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the wake of the front.
