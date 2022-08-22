The Maitland Mercury
Batten down the hatches - the weather's going to get a little wild

Updated August 22 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 10:09pm
Maitland and the Hunter are set to cop a final wintery blast with large hail, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms forecast to hit the region on Tuesday (August 23).

