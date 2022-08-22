Maitland-raised Isaac Heeney has been named in this year's All-Australian squad.
AFL officials released the 44-player list on Monday following the completion of the regular rounds and ahead of the 2022 finals series.
A Cardiff Hawks junior Heeney, who notched up his 150th game recently, was one of four from the Sydney Swans to be recognised.
It was the first time the 26-year-old has received All-Australian honours, having been drafted in 2014 and debuting the next season.
Heeney, who previously attended Black Hill Public School and Maitland's All Saints College, kicked a career-best 46 goals from 22 appearances this campaign.
An All-Australian team of 22 will also be announced on Wednesday as part of the AFL awards.
The Swans defeated St Kilda in the last round on the weekend to seal a top-four spot and book a semi-final showdown with defending premiers Melbourne at the MCG on Friday, September 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
