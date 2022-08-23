The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fancy yourself as the next Richard Branson? This TAFE course could be for you

Updated August 23 2022 - 7:45am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fancy yourself as the next Richard Branson? This TAFE course could be for you

Maitland residents can get a competitive edge to jump-start their business idea, thanks to a new virtual course in Certificate IV in Entrepreneurship and Small Business through TAFE NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.