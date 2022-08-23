Fancy yourself as the next Richard Branson? This TAFE course could be for you

Maitland residents can get a competitive edge to jump-start their business idea, thanks to a new virtual course in Certificate IV in Entrepreneurship and Small Business through TAFE NSW.
The course goes for one year and is studied completely online, with self-paced attendance and about nine hours a week of study commitment.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics is reporting a 15.8 per cent increase in new businesses entering the market in 2020-21, which Business NSW said is set to grow even higher this year.
David Harding, Business NSW executive director of policy and advocacy has backed the TAFE NSW course, saying the Certificate IV in Entrepreneurship and Small Business would help equip new business owners with the skills they need to succeed.
"We've seen incredible growth in business over the past few years after COVID-19 took its initial toll on our economy," he said.
"People are increasingly looking for more sustainable careers with work-life balance and are turning to launch their own businesses to find that."
TAFE NSW accounting and business teacher Antonia Wood said graduates develop real-world skills in building business relationships, addressing compliance requirements and maintaining financial records.
"We've seen small businesses undergo a rapid transformation in the last two years to meet increased customer demand for digital services and a shift to flexible working as a result of COVID-19," Ms Wood said.
"With entrepreneurs playing a major role in the economic growth of regional NSW by bringing new ideas and innovation to the market, the course provides training for people who are interested in starting a business or those hoping to expand their skills in their existing business.
"Offering the course via virtual delivery opens access to regional NSW and enables students to develop strong business skills, including the ability to work collaboratively virtually."
For more information about the range of business courses available at TAFE NSW visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
