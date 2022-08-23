An urban thinker, strategist and sustainability advocate has been enlisted to help Maitland council develop it's ideal economic future.
Group Director of Future State James Tuma will speak at the Future Maitland event in a bid to get the creative energy flowing.
Sustainability, smart cities, education and innovation will be among the topics explored on Wednesday, August 31 at Maitland Regional Art Gallery from 5.30pm along with exciting future scenarios.
"As a team of strategists and future-focused thinkers, we are excited to partner with Maitland City Council to help provoke creative ideas amongst the communities of Maitland," Mr Tuma said.
'We are living in unprecedented times marked by profound social, economic, and technological change. This is now the opportunity for us to come together with ideas of how we could live, work, learn, play, and move between places in the Maitland of the future."
Council's coordinator city and visitor economy Caroline Booth said this was the first event in a journey to map out the future economic landscape centred around smart cities and innovation.
She said the council would be on that journey for the next 12 to 18 months.
The council is working on an Economic Development Strategy that will reflect the needs and views of local businesses, industry and community stakeholders.
"Future Maitland is an opportunity for our community to come together, learn about the possibilities that the future holds and be part of that conversation with council from day dot," she said.
"Ideas are most creative and powerful when they are generated from people who experience it day to day," Mr Tuma added.
