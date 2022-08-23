Maitland Magpies put poor performance behind them in push for premiers trophy

How do you go from your best performance of the season to possibly your worst in a week?
To any such question there's a multitude of answers and sometimes it's best just to fall back to a shrug of the shoulders and the old cliche "a week's a long time in footy".
"We need to put it down as an off day," Maitland Magpies coach Mick Bolch said of his side's disappointing 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic on Sunday.
"The week before after beating Magic we were the best team in the comp. Seven days later?
"Seven days is a long time in football, the week before we were outstanding against Magic. We need to put Sunday's game behind us and focus on Edgeworth and realise that a win on the weekend and we are one win away from the premiership.
"We were just poor. They just wanted it more all over the park.
"Not a great deal has changed it's still in our own hands. If we win our last two games we win the comp."
Maitland resume their quest for the premiership on Saturday at home against a resurgent Edgeworth, who are part of a four team battle for fourth and fifth place in the semi-finals, before facing now top of the table Lambton Jaffas at Arthur Edden in the final home game of the season.
Lambton on 37 points, Maitland 36 and Broadmeadow Magic 35 are all still in the running for the premiership, which in football goes to the team on top of the ladder at the end of the regular season.
Bolch said Saturday's game was a grand final for Edgeworth who need to win to keep their hopes of a top five finish alive.
"They are coming with a late run to make the finals. They still have a lot of quality in their team, they've got ex-A-League players in (Josh) Rose and (Jeremy) Brockie up front. Will Bower is a quality player who scored the winner for them on the weekend, Liam Wilson is back from suspension and they've still got Dylan Holz.
"They've got dangers all over the park, we've just got to be better across the whole park.
"Defensively I think we have kept on clean sheet in our last six or seven games. If you are conceding two and three goals every week you can't win games, you can't win titles.
"We lost all our individual battle on Sunday, we didn't create a great deal in the front-third, we lost the battle in the middle of the park and we gave too many chances at the back.
"It's all to play for, there are three teams fighting for the premiership and there are four teams fighting for fourth and fifth spots."
The Magpies will be without Ty Cousins who suffered a hamstring injury at training last Thursday and was missed on Sunday.
"Couso will be out for another three weeks with a hamstring injury," Bolch said.
"Wherever you play him he doesn't let you down. He is consistently good every week. It not only hurts the starting side but one of our bench players has to come into the starting line-up and that weakens your depth off the bench as well.
"He was our rookie of the year last year and has improved again this year. He is a very valuable member of the squad."
Kick off at Cooks Square Park in first grade on Saturday is at 2.30pm.
