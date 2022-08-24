The Maitland businesses in the running for Hunter Business Awards

Maitland businesses shine in the list of Hunter Business Awards finalists, with eight nominations across five categories.
The awards will be drawn on Friday night at Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre.
Support and early intervention provider Early Links, disability services provider the Mai-Wel Group and youth education and training specialists Youth Express, who are all from Maitland, are all finalists in the Outstanding Community Organisation category.
Early Links has been named a finalist in the Outstanding Employer of Choice category.
Clarke and Co Estate Agents (East Maitland) and Mummel Road - Positive Behaviour Support (Bolwarra) are both finalists in the Outstanding Start Up category.
Hunt Hospitality, which owns The Imperial, Maitland, is a finalist in the Contribution to the Region category, and its employee Luisa Amosa is a finalist in the Outstanding Employee category.
The Hunter Business Awards have been held annually for more than 40 years, and is designed to celebrate the achievements of the region.
In 2021, Stephen Hunt from Hunt Hospitality won Business Leader of the Year, Grub Lab (Kurri Kurri) won Startup Superstar, Youth Express won Excellence in Community Enterprise and CPR Plant Repairs and Maintenance (Rutherford) won Excellence in Business.
Good luck to the finalists!
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
