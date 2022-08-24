Maitland Magpies skipper Jimmy Thompson notches up 100 first grade games

From "a fresh-faced kid who didn't really have an idea of what first grade football was" Maitland co-captain Jimmy Thompson has matured into one of the elite players of the NPL competition.
He was selected by his peers across the competition as players' player last year and sharing the captaincy with great mate Braedyn Crowley he has taken his game to a new level.
Preparing to play his 100th first grade game in Saturday's must-win home clash against Edgeworth, Thompson leaves you in no doubt how much the Magpies mean to him and how much he wants to achieve the premiership/champions double with a special group of teammates this season.
"I absolutely love every game, even when we lose. It's painful to lose but it is still such an honour to go home and realise I'm captain of such a great club," Thompson said.
"I reminded the boys at training of how this just painful it was to have last season cut short when we were so close to finishing top and winning the premiership.
"Hopefully we go into the last two games with a greater desire than anyone else to win the comp."
The Magpies won the premiers trophy in 2019 but missed out on the champions trophy in 2019 and 2020 with losses to Edgeworth in the grand final.
"I would love to win the grand final, it's something that has escaped me and of course the team a couple of times. Tow win both titles is the goal and it's all in our hands," Thompson said.
"If we win the next two games we are premiers and then it's finals and the chance to become champions as well."
Thompson, who played his first 15 first grade games at Weston, is proud of his own and the team's development over the past two years as the next generation of players came through the senior ranks.
He credits coach Mick Bolch and club stalwarts such as Reece Thompson and Simon Rutherford for recruiting and encouraging the right mix of players.
"It wasn't about trying to push out the older guys, but try and give these younger guys more of a chance.
"They proved themselves last year and we showed a bit a faith and built on that."
Thompson cherishes his leadership role at the club with co-captain Crowley.
"I think I learnt a lot from players like Matt Thompson, Ryan Clarke and especially Carl Thornton about the game and leading," he said.
"Bolchy has been terrific and the example of Thommo and Carl really helped me in learning how to approach different players.
"Some guys lift after a blast, but others can react negatively and you need to encourage them."
Thompson and Crowley have formed the most dangerous front-third combination in the NPL with Crowley leading the goal scoring with 23 goals and Thompson third with 14.
"He has just made my life so much easier. It's taken a bit of the weight off my shoulders attacking wise and leadership wise. He is always up and about as you can see on the field with the goals he scores."
