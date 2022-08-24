The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Magpies skipper Jimmy Thompson notches up 100 first grade games

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:00am
LEADER: Maitland Magpies co-skipper Jimmy Thompson in action against Newcastle Olympic. He plays his 100th first grade game on Saturday. Picture: Graham Sports Photography

From "a fresh-faced kid who didn't really have an idea of what first grade football was" Maitland co-captain Jimmy Thompson has matured into one of the elite players of the NPL competition.

