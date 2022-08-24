The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Our People

Maitland RSL women's Auxiliary marks 100 years in 2022

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
August 24 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
100 YEARS: Members of the Maitland RSL Women's Auxiliary gathered at the RSL sub-branch. Pictured: Colleen Elliott, Lucena McClure, Noeline Boyce, Irene Hemsworth, Peggy Hume, Margaret Jones, Enriqueta Winter and Christine Kidd. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers.

The year was 1922 - Billy Hughes was Prime Minister, the first World War had been over for four years, and a little group called Maitland RSL Women's Auxiliary was born.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.