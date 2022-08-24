The Maitland Mercury
All Saints Maitland end Bill Turner Trophy run with loss in northern grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:20am, first published 3:05am
HISTORY MAKERS: All Saints College Maitland progressed to the Bill Turner Trophy Northern NSW final for the first time. They were beaten 8-1 by Central Coast Sports College.

The All Saints College Maitland girls incredible run in the Bill Turner Trophy national football competition has ended with defeat by Central Coast Sports College in the Northern NSW final at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.

