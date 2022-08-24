All Saints Maitland end Bill Turner Trophy run with loss in northern grand final

The All Saints College Maitland girls incredible run in the Bill Turner Trophy national football competition has ended with defeat by Central Coast Sports College in the Northern NSW final at Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.
All Saints lost 8-1 against a powerful Central Coast team at the national quarter-final stage of the competition.
The Maitland girls had qualified for the final after beating Bishop Druitt College (Coffs Harbour) 3-1 on Tuesday in the semi-final, which was the round of 16 in the national context.
Central Coast, who beat their semi-final opponent 21-0, were too strong in the final, but Maitland gave them their stiffest challenge with Ashleigh Vetter scoring All Saints' goal.
Vetter and teammates Penny Clarke and Madeline Conn scored in All Saints 3-1 win in the semi-final.
It was the first time All Saints College Maitland had even reached the stage of 16. They had qualified for the Coffs Harbour final series by beating Port Macquarie's MacKillop College 3-2 on August 10 at Port Macquarie.
All Saints won the regional final with a 10-1 victory against Singleton High at Cooks Square Park at the end of June.
In the boys draw Hunter Sports High beat Xavier Catholic College (Ballina) 9-0 in the Northern NSW final (national quarter final) and will progress to the National Finals Series at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on September 6-7.
Hunter Sports High play Endeavour Sports High (Sydney) in the national semi-finals.
In the girls draw Central Coast Sports will play Rowville Secondary College (Melbourne).
