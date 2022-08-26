Several key Blacks are sidelined by injuries

The Maitland Blacks go into Saturday's home clash against top side Merewether without seven of their normal starting XV.
Anderson Medal leader Nick Davidson, Pat Batey, Mick Taylor, Pat Robards, Sam Callow, Riley Leadley and Aiden Procopis will all be on the sidelines.
Assured of semi-finals action the Blacks will take a cautious approach to selection for Saturday's last game of the regular season.
Coach Luke Cunningham said they were taking no risks with selection with an eye to having as many players fit for finals as possible, but assured fans it was not a case of throwing up the white flag.
"The players who will come into the side have first grade experience and we expect a strong performance," Cunningham said.
"Some of the selection decisions were taken out of our hands by the severity of the injuries, others were precautionary and erring against taking any risks with players' availability for finals."
Maitland Blacks will be part of Hunter Rugby's first final series since 2019 after booking their spot with a 55-7 bonus-point win against Southern Beaches last Saturday.
Irrespective of results in Saturday's final-round game at Marcellin Park against equal top side Merewether Carlton the Blacks will finish either third or fourth and face Wanderers in the elimination final.
Cunningham said the team returned to the type of running rugby which at its best was the equal of any team in the competition.
He said the Merewether clash was an ideal hard hit-out before the opening game of the semi-finals in the elimination final against Wanderers.
"The boys know we are playing for keeps now, we'll use the next fortnight to start to prepare and get things where we want them so we are all systems go for the finals," he said.
"Even with the injuries we've got, I'm still very confident in the squad and the players we've got available.
"The players we have available are all willing to roll up their sleeves and that's what you need come semi-final time."
Aiden Procopis and Caileb Gerrard both scored doubles on Saturday.
