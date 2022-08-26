The Maitland Mercury
Several key Blacks are sidelined by injuries

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:14am, first published August 26 2022 - 10:00pm
INJURY BLOW: Maitland Blacks wick Aiden Procopis will be missing after receiving a knock to his shoulder last Saturday.

The Maitland Blacks go into Saturday's home clash against top side Merewether without seven of their normal starting XV.

