Confidence rising as Pickers click for finals: Lamb

Maitland halfback Brock Lamb says he believes the Pickers have emerged from a mid-season slump to click going into the 2022 semi-finals series.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's major semi-final clash at the Maitland Sportsground against Macquarie Scorpions, Lamb said confidence was high across the playing group.
"We spoke about it on Tuesday night, there has been a real rise in confidence from everyone in the playing group," Lamb said.
"Our training sessions have been outstanding, the energy has been right up and everyone is confident. No one is sitting back waiting for someone else to do something.
"I've noticed that change after we had that few weeks where we struggled. We lost that sort of confidence and it's come back and I feel we're on fire at the right time of year.
"It's like we are gelling more and clicking like we did at the start of the year."
Lamb said while there was always room for improvement, he was happy with his own form this season which saw him take out the leading point scorer award.
"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster year, but it's been enjoyable the whole time, pretty stoked with it," he said.
"There's always room for improvement, there are things I can probably do better but I'm happy we are in a good position heading into these last few games.
"I'm having heaps of fun out there with the boys and training has been awesome as well. I'm really enjoying it."
In their round 18 clash earlier this month, the Pickers beat Macquarie 18-10 after trailing10-0 at half-time and Pickers coach Matt Lantry slammed what he described as "negative" tactics by the Scorpions. Scorpions coach Steve Kidd hit back accusing the Pickers of being guilty of just as much push and shove.
Lamb expects another tough game against Macquarie on Saturday.
"I'd say they will come with the same mentality, which isn't bad as it gets us straight into the game. We need to get into the game and worry about our own game instead of buying into all the different types of things that go on," he said.
"I think we all cop it a bit off most teams. Obviously having that successful President's Cup year and then being successful since then, most teams try to give it to us a bit, but we don't mind it I guess it's part of football."
Lamb said the irony of claims Maitland were the new Wests of the competition was that most of the team had played with and know each other since they were young.
"That's the good thing about the team, most of the boys have known each other for years. It makes us gel, we already knew each other, we know each other outside of footy as well. It makes it fun and enjoyable," he said.
Kick off in the main game is at 3pm, the Pickers reserves take on the Northern Hawks at 1.30pm.
The Pickers under-19s meet South Newcastle at Townson Oval on Sunday from 11.10am. The young Pickers beat Macquarie 34-0 in last Sunday's first elimination final.
The undefeated Maitland Pickers kick off their Ladies League Tag finals campaign against Central Newcastle at Lakeside Oval in Raymond Terrace on Sunday at noon.
