St Bede's Catholic College Chisholm unveils Benedict Building, stage two of new development

Updated August 25 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:30am
UNVEILING: Guests gathered at St Bede's on Tuesday to mark the opening of the Dominic Building. Picture: Supplied.

A new building has been unveiled at St Bede's Catholic College, Chisholm which features modern science, hospitality, STEM and art rooms.

Local News

