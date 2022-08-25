Have you seen Olivia? Missing teen may be in Metford

A teenager missing from the Hunter Valley and who may be in the Metford area, has prompted police to appeal for help from the public in their search.
Olivia Armstrong, 16, was last seen at her family home in the Coalfields region on the evening of Sunday, August 21.
Advertisement
Police said Olivia may be in the Metford or Waratah areas.
Anyone with information regarding Olivia's whereabouts is being asked to contact either Singleton Police Station on 6578 7499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.