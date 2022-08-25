The Maitland Mercury
Have you seen Olivia? Missing teen may be in Metford

Updated August 25 2022 - 6:43am, first published 1:57am
MISSING: Olivia Armstrong.

A teenager missing from the Hunter Valley and who may be in the Metford area, has prompted police to appeal for help from the public in their search.

