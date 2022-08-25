Great mates since they were teenagers playing representative basketball in Bathurst, Matt Gray and Will Cranston-Lown believe the Mustangs' team first philosophy can deliver Maitland the inaugural NBL 1 East championship.
The Mustangs start their campaign at Hills Basketball Stadium in Saturday's semi-final against the Sutherland Sharks with the winner progressing to the grand final against either the Canberra Gunners or Illawarra Hawks.
Maitland has beaten the other three teams in the finals and Gray and Cranston-Lown, who came to Maitland on the recommendation of former Mustangs star Mitch Reuter, says the Mustangs depth will also be a key decider in the outcome.
"There's not one selfish person in our team who cares about their stats," Cranston-Lown said.
"If someone is open we're passing the ball to them, no one's caring about individual points, their assists or rebounds they are just caring about getting the win at the end of the day no matter who is scoring," Grey added.
"If someone is feeling good we will get them the ball. We've got five players on the team who are averaging 10 points. Whoever is playing well, whoever has the better match up we play through them."
Cranston-Lown and Gray came to Maitland after playing US college basketball.
"At college, basketball is the main priority, practice is in in the middle of the day and everything else is built around training," Gray said.
"It was a bit of an adjustment coming back here where there's two training sessions a week as a team," Cranston-Lown said. "The start was a bit shaky, we didn't know anyone and hadn't played with them."
The Mustangs turned things around after the June long-weekend break.
"Game six of the season was our first game all together. The June long weekend we had the weekend off and we reset and that's when we got going," Gray said.
Gray said everyone in the team was benefitting from the involvement of key recruit James Hunter.
"James Hunter brings really good leadership and experience to the group. He is a good role model for a lot of us because he has played basketball in a lot of different places.
"He has played NBL and knows what he is doing and off the court he is one of the nicest guys in the team. He makes sure you are involved in the group and it helps so much when you play on the court and you have those relationships."
If the Mustangs' do win their first title they will owe a debt of gratitude to former star Mitch Reuter who coached Cranston-Lown and Gray to a youth league title with the Central Coast Crusaders and had maintained a strong relationship with them both since.
"We played at Central Coast together for two years after leaving Bathurst. We kind of just follow each other because the game is so easy when we are playing together we've developed an on-court chemistry that makes the game really easy," Cranston-Lown said.
"When we were looking to finish college, we both wanted to move back to Australia and we thought why not look for somewhere we can play together again," Gray said.
"During COVID we were stuck in the US and couldn't come back in breaks so we were able to go down to Florida and stay with Mitch Reuter. He coached us on the Central Coast and he put us in touch with the Mustangs and Luke (Boyle) .
"We were staying with him in Florida in the off season in college when we couldn't come back. He reached out to Luke and that's pretty much how it happened."
Cranston-Lown and Gray played in the 2019 and 2020 youth league campaigns with the Crusaders.
"We hadn't lost in 2019 and then lost in the semi-final. It taught us a good lesson, you've got to be ready, it's a whole different ball game come that grand final weekend," Cranston-Lown said.
