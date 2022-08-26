There are 30 reconditioned bikes at Maitland BMX club patiently waiting for a kid to take them home.
There are bikes to suit lots of different ages, and each bike has been put through an 18-point safety inspection.
The donation is a collaboration between Maitland BMX Club, Revolve ReCYCLING and AusCycling.
Melissa Ott from Maitland BMX Club said their organisation is very committed to giving the opportunity to ride to local kids.
"If kids are interested in using these great, newly delivered and reconditioned bikes, they should please contact our club," she said.
Revolve ReCYCLING founder Pete Shmigel said each bike is high quality and there are leading brands like BYK, Giant, Merida, Reid and Trek.
"Today in Maitland we are supporting AusCycling and Maitland BMX Club to both give new life to old rides and to make sure that kids who want to cycle have the opportunity to do so," he said.
"It keeps really good bikes from going to landfill, saves 90 kilograms of greenhouse gases per bike, and it helps kids who might need it."
The bikes were delivered to Tenambit BMX track on Tuesday, August 23.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
