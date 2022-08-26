The 2022 Branxton Truckies and Partners Reunion raised more than $7000 for research into multiple sclerosis on Saturday, August 20.
Organiser Bob Rhodes said there were at least 200 people there, and he's told the Miller Park Hotel they will need to get a bigger shed because it was absolutely packed.
Mr Rhodes said there's still a bit more money to come in, and it means the world to him to raise this money for MS, a disease he has had for more than 20 years.
"Everyone had a really remarkable time," he said.
"They all stayed until well after 8pm, and the band went really well, nothing like a bit of live music."
Mr Rhodes said the trucking community were all looking forward to the day, and afterward were already asking him when the next one is.
The $7200 raised for MS research came from raffles and auctions on the day, with prizes donated by the event's many sponsors.
Mr Rhodes said unfortunately his own journey with MS is "slowly going downhill", but it's important to keep moving.
He has been using the hydrotherapy pool in Singleton, and working on his strength in the gym.
"Keep moving is the thing, keep annoying people," he said.
In 2017 the reunion raised more than $1000 for local Girl Guides and $900 for a local school teacher battling brain cancer, and in 2019 it raised $8,800 for cancer research.
Mr Rhodes said he is very grateful to the event's sponsors:
Branxton Lions Club, Gilbert and Roach Hexham, Cummins Tomago, Dennis & Diane Kellaher, Penske Detroit Singleton, Bower's Heavy Haulage, Volvo Commercial Vehicles, Country to Coast Care, Miller Park Hotel, Valley Hydraulics, Auto Pro Singleton, Valley Brake & Clutch, Singleton Earth Moving, Singleton Tyre Service, WOW Detailing, Westrac, Royal Federal Hotel Branxton, Singleton Trailer & Caravan, KnodWood, Col Armour Logistics, North Star Motor's, Carter's Heavy Haulage, C & M Bulk Haulage and Greg Ernst (Cockroach).
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
