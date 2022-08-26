Time is running out to submit the 2022 annual Land and Stock Return.
The online portal closes on August 31 and Hunter Local Land Services is urging landholders to make sure it is done before then.
The return informs the LLS about the livestock on a property so when emergencies like floods or bushfires happen they know where they are.
It's also helpful during a biosecurity outbreak.
Local Land Services CEO Steve Orr said with the current risk of foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease, completing your return has never been more important.
"During August we're running more than 40 Emergency Animal Disease information sessions right across the state to help landholders and livestock producers understand their biosecurity responsibilities, how to identify emergency animal diseases like foot-and-mouth or lumpy skin disease and how their vigilance can help protect our agricultural sector," he said.
"Completing your Annual Land and Stock Return is an important part of meeting your biosecurity responsibilities and paints a statewide picture of farm animal numbers we rely on when disaster strikes. It also helps us with planning and resourcing so that we can deliver our services where they are needed most."
Mr Orr said landholders who didn't have any livestock could save money on their LLS rates next year.
"Livestock owners are charged an Animal Health rate and Meat Industry Levy. If you don't have any livestock, please still complete your return and tick 'no livestock' - then this additional rate will not be applied to your next rates notice," he said.
To complete the return, click here
