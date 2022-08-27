The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

How the Bolwarra Embankment Committee protected the Bolwarra flats

By Chas Keys
August 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMBANKMENTS: Bolwarra farmer the late Walter Worboys.

The Bolwarra Embankment Committee, created to keep floodwaters off the farms of the Bolwarra flats, achieved a high level of organisation during its century of active life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.