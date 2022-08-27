The Bolwarra Embankment Committee, created to keep floodwaters off the farms of the Bolwarra flats, achieved a high level of organisation during its century of active life.
Detailed financial records were kept showing which farmers had paid the levy, who owed money, hours worked by members and what insurance had been obtained.
Five 'section committees' were formed to monitor the banks between defined points and recommend to the main committee the work needed.
Breaches occurred during big floods, wandering cattle wore down the crests and rat-holes and rabbit and bandicoot burrows appeared in the banks.
Stocks of jute sandbags were held in farmers' sheds for use in blocking leaks or raising crests when floods occurred.
At such times members would patrol the banks, if necessary on a 24-hour basis and with kerosene lamps at night, to identify weak points at which failures might occur.
Real-time monitoring took up much of the time of members during floods. Afterwards, especially after severe events, there was always repair and improvement activity to be undertaken.
This is the case today as far as the modern levees and control banks are concerned.
On occasions, large numbers of men would work at the same time at a site, repairing or augmenting the banks.
There was also a heavy load on members of the executive in terms of meetings, letter writing and participating in deputations especially to council (and occasionally the government) from which help was sought.
The committee showed itself to be aware of the need to make its case to the wider community.
It appointed a publicity officer and organised media tours of the flats after floods to demonstrate the damage done to primary producers.
The farmers were clearly well attuned politically to the need to ensure their food-growing activities were understood.
From the first decade of the twentieth century and perhaps even earlier the committee sought external help, first from the local council (Bolwarra, later part of Lower Hunter and later again incorporated within the City of Maitland).
It also sought assistance from the state government. Lobbying by letter and deputation sought funding, but it also brought to council attention the committee's concerns when blockages like fences were erected across the former Largs meander (which had been cut off in 1890).
The lobbying brought some success, funding being made available and the council installing stonework to armour bends at which erosion and meander extension were most likely.
The Public Works Department contributed to mitigation works as well and from quite early times.
Periodically there were contributions from the community. These were administered by Maitland Flood Relief Committee after big floods and were reported in the Maitland Mercury.
Donors were named along with the amounts given. The need for the embankment committees was clearly appreciated in the community, and the committee worked hard to gain organisational and popular support.
