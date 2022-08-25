Meet the region's next generation of tradies Advertising Feature

WINNERS: This year's recipients of the HomeWorld Scholarships with Hunter Trade College CEO Mallory Gleeson. Photo: Supplied

The opportunities for tradespeople continue to grow in the Hunter region.

To support talented young people moving into the sector, five Hunter Trade College students have received HomeWorld Scholarships in 2022.

The HomeWorld Group of Companies has provided scholarships for deserving local students for the past seven years.

These awards have allowed recipients to complete their HSC while transitioning into full-time employment in the building and construction industry.

"The HomeWorld Board and Group of Builders are proud to support the Hunter Trade College and to provide scholarships to these inspiring students," CEO Phil Jones said.

"We recognise the hard work and commitment required to achieve qualifications in a trade and we hope that our scholarships can support these students during this important time in their lives.

"Our commitment to the Hunter Trade College is in its seventh year. Over this time, we have seen their incredible work encouraging students to reach their full potential."

This year's scholarship recipients were Michelle Schoeman, Joshua Drinkwater, Brodie Moore, Ethan Holder and Ashton Watts, all studying either construction or electrotechnology.

Based in Telarah, Hunter Trade College allows young people to study for the HSC while starting a trade qualification. The Hunter Trade College's CEO, Mallory Gleeson, said the organisation greatly appreciated the HomeWorld Group's willingness to invest in young people eager to achieve their trade career aspirations.

"The scholarship makes a significant difference to recipients and their families, particularly in difficult economic times," Mrs Gleeson said. "As the housing industry continues its expansion across the region, we encourage young people to consider an HSC pathway to a career in the trades as a valuable future employment opportunity."

As part of the program, students experience a wide range of hands-on educational experiences at Hunter Trade College and extensive work placement to prepare students for a trade career. Enrolments are now open for 2023.