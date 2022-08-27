There is a smorgasbord of sporting finals and semi-finals action on the weekend headed by the Maitland Mustangs battling for the inaugural NBL 1 East premiership and the Maitland Pickers playing for a spot in the Newcastle RL grand final.
The Mustangs meet the Sutherland Sharks in Saturday night's semi-final at Hills Basketball Stadium with the winner to meet the victor from the other semi-final between Canberra and Illawarra in the grand final on Sunday.
The Maitland Magpies are two wins from claiming the NPLM NNSW premiers trophy with skipper Jimmy Thompson leading the side against Edgeworth Eagles at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
The Maitland Blacks host minor premiers Merewether as they tune up for the start of the Hunter Rugby Union next week.
After finishing minor premiers in first and reserve grade Maitland Pickers host Macquarie Scorpions in the major semi-final at the Maitland Sportsground in first grade and the Northern Hawks in reserve grade.
The Pickers under-19s won through from the elimination final and will face South Newcastle in the minor semi-final on Sunday at Townson Oval from 11.10am.
The Pickers third minor premiers, the undefeated A-grade Ladies League Tag team kick off their finals campaign in the major semi-final against Central Newcastle at Lakeside, Raymond Terrace, on Sunday at noon.
The club's A-grade netball team has the first week of the finals off and meet minor premiers The George Tavern in the major semi-final next Saturday for a spot in the grand final.
Maitland netball finals start from under-10 through to A-grade with elimination finals on Saturday.
Hills Solicitors take on Club Maitland City In the A-grade elimination final.
In the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League, West Maitland are on of five district teams playing for spots in their respective grand finals joining Morpeth in C-grade LLT, Dungog and Stroud/Clarence Town in the Northern Conference and Maitland Pickers A-grade LLT.
Woodberry Warriors (A-grade men), Maitland United (Northern Conference), Morpeth (Southern Conference), Abermain Hawks (B-grade women's tackle) are all still alive and will be playing for spots in the preliminary finalsl.
While semi-finals begin this weekend in a host of junior sports, the Maitland Magpies under-15 girls have already claimed the first silverware for the the club this season claiming the premiership finishing 15 points clear of second and third with four games remaining.
The Magpies junior teams are still playing regular season games.
Hunter Junior Rugby League and Hunter Junior Rugby Union and junior netball finals begin this weekend.
