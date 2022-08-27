The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Featured News

Maitland teams in rugby league, basketball, netball and junior sports finals

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Pickers host Macquarie Scorpions in the major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Smart Artist

There is a smorgasbord of sporting finals and semi-finals action on the weekend headed by the Maitland Mustangs battling for the inaugural NBL 1 East premiership and the Maitland Pickers playing for a spot in the Newcastle RL grand final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Featured News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.