Hamilton returns as Maitland Magpies NPLW coach in 2023

The Maitland Magpies inaugural women's team coach Keelan Hamilton returns to take charge of the NPLW team in 2023.
The Magpies announced the move on Sunday which will see Hamilton take the reigns back from 2022 coach Dave Walker who had the team on the edge of finals despite a disastrous season of injuries.
"Maitland FC is excited to announce the return of Keelan Hamilton as head coach of our NPLW program for season 2023," Magpies president Dan Barge said.
"Keelan has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the women's football space, and we are extremely pleased to have him back on board. In our short history as an NPLW club we have already achieved so much, and with a great combination of young talent and experienced senior players within our squads, 2023 promises to be even better.
"Maitland FC would also like to take this opportunity to thank current head coach David Walker and his coaching team for their hard work, dedication, and guidance in what has once again been a difficult year for football.
"The unpredictability created by the weather this season has been extremely challenging for all. Maitland FC is keen for David and his assistant coaches to continue as part of our coaching team in 2023 and beyond."
During Hamilton's tenure the Magpies won the Women's State Cup and finished just outside the top four.
He took the senior NPLM coaching job at Lake Macquarie City this season but will part ways at the end of the season with the club finishing last in a tough season.
