Hamilton returns as Maitland Magpies NPLW coach in 2023

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 28 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:43am
Keelan Hamilton (left) pictured with the Women's State Cup after the Magpies won the trophy in 2021. Picture supplied

The Maitland Magpies inaugural women's team coach Keelan Hamilton returns to take charge of the NPLW team in 2023.

